Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Sir, after passing my Mechanical Engineering degree (4-year programme) recently, I now wish to do masters in management. This is because I think it’s a better choice. This will enhance my engineering degree as well as for future career opportunities in industry level. Please advise me what is the better choice either MBA or MSC? (Hannan Khan, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Hannan, after doing four-year Mechanical Engineering degree, I’ll suggest you to gain some experience by working in your relevant field even through an internship or apprenticeship. After that, you will have better vision and idea about what you should choose in management which can improve the value of your engineering degree. Project Management/Technology Management can be good options for you according to your interest.

Q2: Dear sir, my nephew is going to pass his O-levels soon. His ambition is to become a doctor. My question to you is that should he pass his A-levels or shift to FSc pre-medical? (Zaman Butt, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Zaman Butt, if your nephew is confident that he will be able to secure A grades in A-Levels, then my suggestion to him is that he should keep studying A-levels as he can perform well in MBBS. Moreover, A-Level is better if he wishes to study abroad for higher education. On the other hand, if your nephew is not confident to get high grades in A-levels and want to remain in Pakistan for further studies, my advice to him in this case will be to do FSc and he will have to get high grades to get admission in public sector universities.

Q3: I have done Telecom Engineering degree. I would appreciate your expert opinion on better professional career or do I have to study further or do a job? Please advise what should I do now? (Waseem Gujjar, Kasur)

Ans: Dear Waseem, in my opinion you should do some relevant job and gain a few years’ experience before you go for further studies. This will be very useful/ supportive for making a better and final decisions about what you should do further ie do specialisation in the relevant field or move ahead to management.

Q4: Abidi sb, I have an intermediate qualification. At the time when I passed my FSc I was in Canada and after passing my intermediate I discontinued my education as I had some personal family matters. I’m now about 37 years of age. I want to resume my studies and for that I need your help. Please let me know sir how I can start over again as I think I’m over age? (Aarib Qureshi, Islamabad)

Ans: Let me assure that there is no restriction/limitation on age and whenever you wish you can resume your studies if you wish so. However, in your case, I don’t know your passed certification from Canada is equal to FSc or not. I would suggest you to get equivalence of your certificate. For this purpose, you should contact/visit IBCC. Once you get declaration, you can restart / resume your further studies accordingly.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).