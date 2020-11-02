Govt backing land mafia, say affectees of Ravi project

LAHORE : PML-F provincial general-secretary Mian Mustafa has alleged that after flour and sugar mafia, now the government has become the patron of land mafia.

After issuance of a presidential ordinance on the islands of Sindh overnight to reward the land mafia, now laws are being changed and preparations are being made to hand over the lands of Lahore to land mafia, which will not be tolerated at any cost, Mian Mustafa said while holding a press conference along with affectees of Lahore Ravi Urban Project at Lahore Press Club.

He said it seems that Pakistan has been leased to land mafia as land mafia is behind every project like Ravi Urban Project and Islands of Sindh.

“We will not allow any land mafia to be imposed on the lands of people beyond the lake and river area in the area from Siphon to Head Blue on Ravi. We will not allow any local or foreign land grabbers to devour the agricultural and residential lands of people, he said and added people of Lahore have given lands in the wider national interests as per the rules of DHA and LDA but we are not ready to give lands under Ravi Urban Development Project. The Ravi Urban Development Authority Act has made it an East India Company. The authority has been given those powers that have not been given to any other authority before it,” he said.

He said according to the Act, the authority has also been given the power to bring in any group from all over the world and make it the owners of lands in the style of East India Company.

Mian Mustafa Rasheed said the authority has also given the power to mortgage these lands of Lahore and collect as many donations as it wanted from all over the world.