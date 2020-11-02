Former SHO, two other cops booked

LAHORE : Nawab Town police registered a case against former Nawab Town SHO Taimour Abbas for providing protection to criminals and misusing powers for bribe.

The former SHO, Taimour, registered cases of theft of vehicles without verification of ownership and also gave protection to a criminal, Khurram Shehzad. Similarly, Raiwind police registered a case against Ada Plot Chowki in-charge Haider Ali and his subordinate ASI Sajid for misuse of authority and illegal detention. An inquiry was held against them in which they were found guilty.

reunited: Sanda investigating police found a missing girl and handed her over to her heirs. The 16-year-old girl, Anita, who was suspected to have been kidnapped, had left home a few days ago.