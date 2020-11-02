Five COVID-19 patients die in Punjab

LAHORE : Five Covid-19 patients died and another 255 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Sunday.

The toll of fatalities reached 2,362 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 104,271 in the province.

Out of a total of 104,271 infections in Punjab, 101,491 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 10,114 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,576,926 in the province.

After 2,362 fatalities and recovery of a total of 97,456 patients, as many as 4,453 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.