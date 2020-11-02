Sahulat Bazaars fail to provide relief to people

LAHORE : Limited items were sold at Sahulat Bazaars alongside selling of lower grade items on higher rates.

The vendors were selling pomegranate of lower variety (danedar) at the higher variety (bedanda) rates while no government authority was checking this wrongdoing.

The higher variety of pomegranate (bedand) was not available in any of these bazaars while in the open markets, it was sold at Rs400 to 500 per kg.

Similarly, sugar was not available in these bazaars while the stall holders selling grains and pulses said that sugar was not available from the wholesale level. They said that wholesale price of sugar was over Rs100 per kilogram while the government officials were directing the sellers to sell it Rs85 per kg.

In some bazaars, the management asked to sell even less than Rs85 per kg so the sellers were unable to sell it. Similarly, limited number of stalls was selling few vegetables there which finished by midday while green chili and tomato were not available in majority of these bazaars. Besides the Sahulat Bazaars, open violation of price list was also observed across the city. The sellers openly overcharge the buyers without any fear of the government administrative action.

The price of chicken meat, live bird increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs176 per kg, while it sold at Rs180 to 190 per kg, and meat gained by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs255 per kg, and sold Rs280 to 300 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs72 to 76 per kg, B-Grade Rs66 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and potato sugar-free, fixed at Rs57 to 61 per kg, sold at Rs75 to 80 per kg, and potato stored fixed at Rs42 to 45 per kg, and it sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was further increased by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs62 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg, B-grade by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs57 to 60 per kg, and C-grade at Rs52 to 55 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs60 to 65 kg.

The price of tomato A-grade unchanged at Rs140 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs240 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs120 to 130 per kg, and C-grade at Rs100 to 105 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg while in Sahulat Bazaar B&C grade mixed sold at Rs150 per kg.

The garlic local price increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs253 to 258 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, garlic Chinese gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg. Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs395 to 405 per kg, sold at Rs480 to 500 per kg.

Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg, cucumber local unchanged at Rs76 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

Bitter gourd price was reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 kg. Spinach price was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Zucchini local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs91 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

The price of the lemon local was not issued but sold at Rs300 per kg, and lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs66 to 69 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

Ladyfinger was declined by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs67 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Luffa was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Arum was reduced by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs87 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was increased by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs173 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, B-grade by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Capsicum price was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs208 to 215 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs4 by per kg, fixed at Rs67 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, and cabbage increased by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs96 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg.

The price of pea was fixed at Rs220 to 230 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Carrot Chinese was reduced by Rs16 per kg, unchanged fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, carrot local was gained by Rs3 per kg fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Coriander was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was declined by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Turnip was reduced by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Radish was declined by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Beetroot was fixed at Rs30 to 35 to per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Mongray was fixed at Rs115 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Mustard leaves were fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

Sweet Potato was fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs67 to 115 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs60 to 100 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs120 to 150 per kg. The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs72 to 75 per dozen, not available, and B-category fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs60 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs40 to 50 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 200 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs14 to 15 per piece, sold at 15 to 25 per piece.

Grapes Sunderkhani was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs250 to 255 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg, Grapes gola by fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, Grapes Tofi fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, Grapes black was sold at Rs240 per kg.

Peer was fixed at Rs100 to 105 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg. Price of Pomegranate local was not fixed, sold at Rs250 per kg, Bedana gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs280 to 290 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, Kandhari was fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 180 per kg, Danedar was fixed at Rs185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 270 per kg.

Guava was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg. Persimmon was unchanged at Rs77 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Waternut was fixed at Rs62 to 65 per kg and sold at Rs80 per kg.