Upsets galore at Lahore Race Club

LAHORE: Order Of The Day, Alamgirian and favourite Governor tasted wins in the Maiden, Neelam and Democracy cups, respectively, at the 9th winter meeting of the Lahore Race Club here on Sunday.

Other than the cup races there were five Heer Sial Plates and in those winners were Safdar Princess, Super Asia, Missing My Love, Well Done Pakistan and Banara Prince.

The day began with an upset recorded by Safdar Princess. After Hero came to its predicted second place. Lala Rukh was third.

The Maiden Cup of 13 listed horses was the second race of the day and was won by Order Of The Day. It was followed surprisingly by Bright Bomber and Merchant of Venus at second and third positions, respectively.

The third race, which was second Sial Plate and of class VII and division IV, saw Super Asia dominate the field. The next two places were surprisingly taken by Natalia and Bright Gold.

The fourth race of the day was won by favourite Missing My Love. But the place occupiers at second Paiwaz-e-Hassan and at third Pehlwan left the pundits stunned.

In the Neelam Cup, there was an amazing run from Alamginan. In this race several of the followers of the game gathered to see Samsa take the field but it had to settle for a third place behind Breaking Bad, which was second.

The sixth race, the Democracy Cup was entirely governed by the favouirte Governor. There were upsets on the remaining two places claimed by Exceptional One and JF Thunder, respectively.

In the seventh race WellDone Pakistan took the paddock with a clear win while the favourite Barbarian's Charge slipped to the second place.

The day concluded with an astonishing win from Banaras Prince. Even the second position was claimed by Khan Jee, which was on fluke while Badeera which was the favourite came third.