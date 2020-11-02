Pakistan safe for international cricket: ZC chairman

RAWALPINDI: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani has expressed his surprise over irrational approach of the cricket boards that judge the security measures taken by Pakistan without visiting the country.

In a media interaction here at the Pindi Stadium Sunday, the ZC chairman said that it would be unjust if any cricket board judges the security situation in Pakistan without visiting the country.

“You should be here to say anything about security situation in Pakistan. While sitting thousands miles away one should not make any comments on security measures taken by Pakistan. First you should come here to judge everything available and then you will be free to say something regarding security in the country.

“One cannot cast suspicions over country’s ability to deliver without touring it. Come to Pakistan and only then you could judge the security here.”

Mukuhlani said Zimbabwe team is here to show solidarity with Pakistani brethren.

“We have gone through a phase of isolation so we know how much painful it is. We empathize with the PCB and the cricket family in Pakistan and that’s why we are here.

“Pakistan is very important member of the cricket-playing nations so the return of international cricket to Pakistan is something we dreamt of.”

To a question on the much-deserved compensation the world cricket owes to Pakistan, the ZC chairman said that the world must understand that Pakistan had done everything within its capacity to make sure that international cricket comes back to the country.

“It is the duty of world cricket community to acknowledge these efforts. We are really thankful to the PCB for making such wonderful arrangements.”

Mukuhlani admitted that the ICC Board members need to extend full support to Pakistan in its efforts to bring international cricket back.

Regarding Zimbabwe’s head coach Lalchand Rajput’s failure to travel to Pakistan along with the team, the ZC chairman said: “The Indian government, through its embassy in Zimbabwe, requested for travel exemption of our coach for this particular tour. And it’s just the reason of his absence. But I must say Pakistan embassy had issued a visa for our coach.”

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to a question on the forthcoming international visits to Pakistan, said: “We are talking about short visit by a club team from England. We’ve got two important tours coming up in 2021 and 2022 with Australia first and then England. We are very grateful to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and now Zimbabwe for sending their teams. They’re comfortable with our handling of the biosecurity arrangements.

“I am very hopeful that with England’s side in January, some of the top officials will be coming to Pakistan. They’ve been here before. Tom Harrison, the chief executive of the ECB, has been to Pakistan before and we had the previous chief executive of Cricket Australia, Kevin Roberts.”