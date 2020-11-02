China starts once-a-decade census

SHANGHAI: Millions of census-takers began knocking on doors across China on Sunday for a once-a-decade head count of the world’s largest population that for the first time will use mobile apps to help crunch the massive numbers.

Around seven million community workers and volunteers will drive the two-month data-collection effort, visiting homes ranging from residential skyscrapers in downtown Shanghai to remote Tibetan mountain villages.

China conducts the census every ten years to determine population growth, movement patterns and other trends, using the findings to apportion resources for education, health, transportation, labour, elderly care and other services.