Australia welcomes Qatar’s action

SYDNEY: Australia’s foreign minister has welcomed Qatar’s steps to prosecute those responsible for subjecting female travellers to gynaecological searches at the Gulf state’s main airport last month.

Women on 10 flights leaving Doha, including at least 13 Australians, were forced to submit to the examinations as authorities searched for the mother of a newborn child abandoned in an airport bathroom on October 2.

Facing international condemnation led by a furious Australia, Qatar said on Friday those behind the incident had been referred for prosecution.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said she had spoken to her Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Friday, who "conveyed his sincere apology" and "provided a strong assurance that Qatar fully recognises the seriousness of these events and will ensure that they are never repeated".