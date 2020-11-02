Swordsman in medieval clothing kills two in Quebec

MONTREAL: A swordsman dressed in medieval clothing killed two people and wounded five others in a Halloween rampage in Quebec City, Canadian police said early on Sunday after arresting the suspect.

The attacks occurred late on Saturday in multiple locations in the Old Quebec neighborhood, near the tourist hotspot Chateau Frontenac and the National Assembly, the Quebec provincial parliament, according to police.

The suspect, "a man in his mid-20s", was armed with a sword and dressed in "medieval clothing", Quebec City police spokesman Etienne Doyon said during a press briefing.