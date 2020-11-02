Glasgow artist launches plastic bag museum

GLASGOW: Katrina Cobain unwraps a parcel and removes its precious contents, slowly and delicately as if she were handling an ancient scroll of papyrus.

But the items she places on the table of a makeshift studio in an old tobacco pipe factory in the east end of Glasgow are rather more mundane -- plastic carrier bags.

Yet, to many, they are considered historical items, representing the consumer excesses of the 20th and 21st centuries.

For Cobain, 24, every plastic bag tells a story of the modern age and so, two years ago, she became a collector and plans to start a museum.

"The original idea started because I felt that landfill sites could be archaeological digs of the future and for our civilisation they would be filled with plastic," she said.