close
Mon Nov 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 2, 2020

Saudi Twitter users

World

AFP
November 2, 2020

RIYADH: The former Saudi official´s tweet expressing condolences over an activist´s death seemed benign, but his mysterious disappearance soon afterwards highlighted what observers call the state´s "digital authoritarianism".

Abdulaziz al-Dukhail, who had served as deputy finance minister, went missing in April along with at least two other public intellectuals also believed to be in detention for their implied criticism of the state.

Latest News

More From World