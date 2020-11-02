Belarus police detain protesters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINSK: Belarusian police on Sunday detained opposition protesters and fired warning shots in the air as around 10,000 people hit the streets of Minsk in defiance of strongman Alexander Lukashenko.
Tens of thousands have protested every Sunday in Belarus for nearly three months, after longtime ruler Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in an August presidential election.