Mon Nov 02, 2020
AFP
November 2, 2020

HK opposition politicians held

AFP
November 2, 2020

HONG KONG: Seven pro-democracy Hong Kong politicians were arrested on Sunday over protests and scuffles that broke out in the legislature earlier this year, the latest prosecutions targeting Beijing’s opponents in the deeply divided city.

The seven politicians -- four of them sitting lawmakers -- were arrested on charges of "contempt" and "interfering" with members of the city’s Legislative Council in early May, police said.

