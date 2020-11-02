Elite sport in England set to continue during lockdown

LONDON: Elite sport will continue in England despite the government announcing a second national lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the month-long lockdown would start on Thursday and Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden confirmed top-level sport would not be affected.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp welcomed the news that the Premier League would be allowed to carry on.

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 victory over West Ham, he said: “It is obviously what we wanted (football to continue) and I think we proved we can keep the bubble safe.”

The English Football League announced that it too has been given the green light to continue with matches.

An EFL statement read: “During this next phase it has been confirmed to the League by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) that elite sport will be able to continue and EFL competitions will therefore remain as currently scheduled (in both England and Wales).

“Professional football has implemented some of the most stringent, robust and regularly reviewed protocols since the restart in June 2020 and our medical experts’ advice remains in place to fully adhere to these measures which are specifically designed to mitigate against the spread of the virus.

The Football Association is still awaiting guidance on how the restrictions will affect next weekend’s FA Cup first round, with an update expected on Monday.