Mon Nov 02, 2020
November 2, 2020

Aleem Dar sets new world record

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s international umpire Aleem Dar on Sunday set the new world record of most One Day International matches by standing in his 210th match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at Rawalpindi.

As per details, Aleem Dar surpassed Rudi Koertzen’s record. Last year, Dar passed Steve Bucknor to the top of the Test umpires’ list, electronic channels reported.

He holds the record of officiating in 132 Test matches. Dar has officiated in 387 international matches so far, the most by any umpire.

