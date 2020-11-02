Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets to win ODI series 2-0

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan recorded their second consecutive victory over Zimbabwe, defeating them by six wickets in the second One-day International at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing a moderate total of 207, Pakistan completed their victory in only 35.1 overs with captain Babar Azam hitting an unbeaten 77.

Earlier, Zimbabwe were restricted to 206 due to Pakistani allrounder Iftikhar Ahmed’s excellent bowling performance in the second One-day International.

Zimbabwe chose to bat first after captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss but they were bowled out for 206 in 45.1 overs.

Iftikhar displayed his career best bowling performance with five for 40 in the 10-over quota in his sixth ODI match.

He is a regular middle-order batsman who also plays as an off-break bowler.

For Zimbabwe, Sean Williams top scored with 75 and his 70-ball innings was laced with ten fours and a six.

Branden Taylor, the centurion of the first ODI, could make 36 and opener Brian Chari made 25 as no other batsman could get any significant runs.

Pakistan had won the first match by 26 runs at the same venue on Friday and have now brought in 20-year-old pair Haider Ali and Musa Khan for their ODI debuts. The former replaced Haris Sohail who pulled a left leg muscle in the first match while the latter takes place of Wahab Riaz, who is rested due to a niggle.

Zimbabwe kept the same line-up as the first match, resisting the temptation of bringing in the experienced batsman Elton Chigumbura.

The final match in the three-game series at the same venue on Tuesday.

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan.

Zimbabwe:

Chamu Chibhabha (capt), Brian Chari, Carl Mumba, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Wessley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.