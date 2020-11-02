This refers to the editorial ‘Important warnings’ (Oct 30). Covid-19 is a dangerous and highly contagious virus which has wreaked havoc all over the world. Unfortunately, in our country, the people are not taking it seriously. It is the main reason for an increase in the number of cases. The authorities are also showing the same irresponsibility. They are not taking actions to ensure that all SOPs are implemented. How can the people and the authorities forget those months when the entire country was under the lockdown. The only thing that can help contain the spread of the virus is the strict implementation of SOPs.

The people should pay attention to these warning signs and take all precautionary measures. Our collective efforts can help us win against the deadly virus.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran