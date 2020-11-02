Same old, same old

When it comes to politics in our country, it seems that we keep going in circles. We keep hearing the same slogans and allegations over and over. Eleven parties of the opposition have formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to launch a movement against the current government and to hold the fresh elections. Two main parties of this alliance, the PPP and the PML-N, have ruled the country for a long time. Both failed to accomplish the goal of a strong and prosperous Pakistan. The Zulfikar Ali Bhutto-led PPP did introduce some reforms, but couldn’t go far enough to transform the country.

That government was eventually ousted by an alliance similar to the PDM. Unfortunately, the outcome of that movement didn’t help either the people or the parties which launched it. When they are in opposition, all parties make tall claims but forget everything when in power.

These parties have no democracy within and have never worked to establish a true democracy when in power. When they are out on the streets protesting against the incumbent government, they talk about inflation, unemployment and a lack of basic facilities. But as soon as they get power, their focus changes to doing whatever it takes to remain in power.

Over the last twelve years, when the PPP was in power. the PML-N and the PTI were protesting against the government. When the PML-N got power, they forgot about the people. Then, the PTI protested against it and highlighted all the issues that were affecting the people. When the PTI rose to power, history repeated itself. It seems to have forgotten all the promises it made before the elections. It seems to be doing nothing that would help address the issues like inflation and unemployment. Now, the PPP and PML-N are speaking for the poor. Although they never really cared about the people while in power, they have formed the PDM to remove the current government. I wish that our politicians would sit together for once and decide to work for the people of Pakistan.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad