November 2, 2020
November 2, 2020

Out of reach

November 2, 2020

For the last several weeks, Pakistanis have been dealing with a sudden and unprecedented increase in prices of vegetables and other essential items. Does the government know about the issues that the people face? The authorities concerned should do something about the issue of astronomical prices

Zamir Ahmed Memon

Shikarpur

