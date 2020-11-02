Out of reach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
For the last several weeks, Pakistanis have been dealing with a sudden and unprecedented increase in prices of vegetables and other essential items. Does the government know about the issues that the people face? The authorities concerned should do something about the issue of astronomical prices
Zamir Ahmed Memon
Shikarpur