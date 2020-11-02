Pak Army’s role for peace, security lauded

LONDON: British Pakistani community leader Tarab Raja has said Pakistan’s armed forces are highly capable of thwarting designs of the enemies and have proven their skills and ability by defending Pakistan against serious dangers and conspiracies.

Speaking to Geo and The News here, Raja said Pakistan Army’s role in maintaining peace at home and abroad has been pivotal. “The role of Pakistan Army has always been highly critical, locally, regionally and internationally. It’s important to highlight the sacrifices made by our armed forces,” he stressed.

Raja said Pakistanis everywhere love the professionalism of their armed forces, adding Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has “done a commendable job in steering the defence of Pakistan in the right direction”. He said: “As overseas Pakistanis, we should know we are safe because of them. They have restored peace within Pakistan and helped restore peace in the region and abroad though international commitments.”

Raja said Pakistan Army’s leadership has proven that it has the skills and vision to navigate through tough times and take decisions in the best security interests of Pakistan. “There is a reason why our army is regarded as one of the best armies in the world.”

Raja said Pakistan went through the worst phase during the “war on terror”. Thousands of soldiers were martyred in the way of defending Pakistan, while thousands of families lost their livelihood, he added.

Raja said unfortunately the current government has not done very well on the economic front. “The economy of Pakistan is not in a good shape. The government ministers are busy issuing statements daily without paying attention to their portfolios and their job roles. Due to this, overseas Pakistanis feel discouraged to invest in Pakistan.

“The rupee against the dollar is suffering badly. Several development projects started by the previous governments haven’t been completed yet. It’s important for the government to take a look at the economic situation and adopt firm policies in the best interest of people.”