KP begins roll out of health insurance for residents

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday began to roll out its universal health insurance initiative -- the Sehat Sahulat card -- which Prime Minister Imran Khan said is a “huge step” towards making Pakistan a welfare state based on Riyasat-e-Medina.

Prime Minister Khan congratulated the KP government in a tweet for giving health insurance to all its domiciled residents. The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to extend Sehat Sahulat programme to the entire population of the province as

per the desire of the Prime Minister and announced a phase-wise plan in this regard. Each family in the province would get free treatment up to Rs1 million per year at both public and private hospitals.

In the first phase, the initiative covers Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Malakand, Swat and

Shangla districts, while under second phase, the programme would be extended to Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan districts.

In the third phase, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Buner, Nowshera, Charsadda and Peshawar districts would be covered. In the fourth phase, it would be further extended to whole population of Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan and Tank by January 1, 2021.