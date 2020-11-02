French Catholics pray under tightest security

NICE: French Catholics on Sunday celebrated a religious festival under the tightest security as police made two new arrests over the attack on a church in the southern city of Nice blamed on an Islamist knifeman.

Three people were killed in the knife rampage on Thursday in the Notre-Dame Basilica that prosecutors say was carried out by a young Tunisian recently arrived in Europe.

It was the latest attack in France to be described by the government as an act of “Islamist” terror, in the wake of the republication of offensive cartoons in September by the Charlie Hebdo weekly. French President Emmanuel Macron, who has vowed to stamp out radical Islamism in the country, sought to quell anger against France by saying in an interview with an Arab TV channel he could understand Muslims could be shocked by the cartoons.

The tensions did not prevent Catholics going to church to celebrate the All Saints holiday in Nice, with the authorities also allowing an exemption during the coronavirus lockdown. “I was apprehensive, I was scared of coming,” said Claudia, 49, as she went to church, reassured by the presence of heavily armed soldiers. “We need to show that we are not scared and we are here,” she said, following several other worshippers into the church.

Authorities are now holding a total of six people for questioning to understand if they were linked to suspected attacker Brahim Issaoui, 21. The latest people to be detained, aged 25 and 63, were arrested on Saturday at the residence of an individual detained earlier in the day, a judicial source told AFP, asking not to be named. Three others detained earlier over suspected links to Issaoui remain in custody. Issaoui was shot by police multiple times and is currently in a serious condition in hospital.