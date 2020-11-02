PTI’s Ali Zaidi tests positive for Covid-19

Ag APP

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has tested positive for the coronavirus, a day after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) lawmaker Musadik Malik announced he had come down with the illness.

In a tweet on Sunday, Zaidi said he was informed he tested positive for Covid-19 and he was “down but not out”. “Means I have to quarantine and isolate myself.” He vowed that he would continue to use social media to “expose those who have robbed this nation and continue to damage us even today”. “May Allah give strength to all those who stand for justice,” he added.

Zaidi joins other politicians who were struck by the coronavirus. On Saturday, MusadikMalik went into self-isolation after he announced he tested positive. Malik, in a tweet, said: “I have just about received my Covid-19 result. Unfortunately, I am coronavirus positive, and am going into isolation. Please keep me in your prayers.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan announced that he finally tested negative for coronavirus after he had contracted the disease in the second week of October and subsequently tested positive once more. “Alhamdulilah, my test has come negative, Allah has been kind and [thanks] a lot all who have kept in prayers,” he said in a tweet.

The development comes as Pakistan’s active Covid-19 cases reached 12,592 after 977 more people tested positive in a 24-hour period. Seventeen patients, 16 of whom were under treatment in hospital died in the same period, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Around 821 patients are admitted in hospitals across the country, 97 of whom are on ventilators.

At least 108 Pakistani politicians, including PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, ANP’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari have previously tested positive for coronavirus, most of whom went into self-isolation and recovered. Of the total, 42 belong to the ruling Pakistan PTI alone, Geo News reported.

PTI Punjab MPA Shaheen Raza was the first lawmaker in the country who died due to Covid-19 a few months ago. PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala also passed away in June after being on the ventilator for a few days.