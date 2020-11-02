Indian forces kill Hizbul Mujahideen’s Doctor Saif

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian forces shot dead the leader of Hizbul Mujahideen Saifullah Mir on Sunday, authorities said.

Saifullah Mir—also known as Musaib and Doctor Saif, as he treated fighters injured in encounters with Indian forces—was killed in a gun battle in the Rangreth area of Srinagar near the main airport, police said. One of his associates was captured alive, they added.

“The militant killed in the gunfight is Hizbul Mujahideen’s chief operational commander Dr Saifullah,” Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police in Kashmir, told reporters at the site of the encounter. “It’s really a very big achievement.”

Mir replaced former Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo, who was killed by government forces in the southern Kashmir valley during a two-day gun battle in May.

Mir, 31, who was mostly active in Kashmir’s southern districts of Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian, studied biology and worked as a technician before joining the outfit in 2014, officials said.