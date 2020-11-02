Saudi Arabia opens Umrah for foreign pilgrims

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: After a more than six-month hiatus due to coronavirus restrictions, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Sunday began allowing foreign worshippers to attend the Umrah pilgrimage in the third phase of its gradual reopening.

The Saudi government announced fresh measures for the Umrah pilgrimage, which include a barricade placed around the Holy Ka’aba, and while the sacred Black Stone will remain in its place, visitors are not allowed to touch it.

Masjid al-Haram will be disinfected 10 times a day, and quarantine rooms have been established for visitors having symptoms of Covid-19.

According to Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Amr Al-Maddah, the 10,000 pilgrims arriving from abroad must first obtain a permit, Geo News reported quoting Arab News. The publication also underscored that upon arrival, pilgrims must isolate for three days before being transported to Miqat sites, the principle boundaries at which pilgrims intending to perform Umrah must change into Ihrams. However, they can stay in the Kingdom for up to 10 days, three of which are in isolation.

As per precautionary measures, 500 groups of international pilgrims are dispersed throughout the day, each with 20 pilgrims. The maximum age limit for international pilgrims is set at 50.

The fourth and final stage of the gradual reopening will see the Grand Mosque allow the usual amount of pilgrims. However, this will take place when all Covid-19 risks have gone away.