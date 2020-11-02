Going in circles

We are fed up of listening to government representatives, including the PM, talking about the so-called foreign policy and the steps the governments is taking to alleviate the suffering of the people who are facing extreme economic hardships. The prices of essential commodities have never been as high as they are now – almost beyond the reach of the common man. The price of a dozen eggs is Rs190. Sugar is being sold at Rs110 per kg. Tomatoes are Rs 200 per kg. The list of these items is endless. The current prices are almost double the price of what these items were being sold a year ago. We are waiting to see when the PM will take action against the so-called mafias responsible for this unprecedented rise in prices. The current government has miserably failed to check the spiraling prices of essential items. There has been no corresponding increase in salaries. The recent failure of the government to get out of the FATF grey list is quite disappointing. There is an urgent need to initiate actions to improve the economic wellbeing of our people. The earlier the government acts against hoarders or mafias, the better it is. The patience of the people is running out.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad