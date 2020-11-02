Uncontrolled

Before the 2018 elections, Imran Khan promised the people to work towards the development of the country. Two years have passed and the people have seen no improvements so far. Inflation is at its highest, but the current government has done nothing to control the prices of essential items.

The middle class and the poor are unable to survive due to rising inflation. The present government must take proper actions to control the prices of essential goods.

Hunzla Kakar

Zhob