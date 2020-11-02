Suspect arrested for injuring prayer leader handed over to CTD

The suspect arrested on Saturday for attacking and injuring a religious scholar in Jamshed Quarters was handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday.

The CTD investigators have started interrogating the suspect. Police sources said the arrested suspect’s statement and circumstantial evidence do not match as initially it was reported that the religious scholar was wounded during a mugging bid; however, when the police investigators obtained the CCTV footage, the investigators did not find any evidence that could suggest that the incident occurred over offering resistance during a mugging bid.

Police are also trying to get the call data record of the mobile phone seized from the suspect so that those with whom he was in contact before the incident could be included in the investigations.

Police said no case had been registered so far as the family of the religious scholar did not approach them. They added that a case would be registered on behalf of the state if the family refused to lodge a case.

Mufti Abdullah, 46, was wounded after he was shot on Saturday. A crowd gathered on the spot after hearing the gunshot and managed to catch one of the suspects who was later handed over to police.