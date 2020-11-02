More protests held against President Macron’s insulting remarks

Several political, religious and student groups held anti-France rallies on Sunday in different parts of Karachi to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s act of defending the publication of blasphemous cartoons that hurt sentiments of Muslims.

The demonstrations were organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), the Imamia Students Organisation (ISO), the Anjuman Talaba-e-Islam (ATI) and the Anjuman-e-Muhibbaan-e-Rasool (AMR).

The protests were held outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC), at the Teen Talwar roundabout and on University Road, where the organising groups’ leaders demanded boycotting all French products as well as urged the government to call back Pakistan’s foreign mission in France and kick out the French ambassador in Islamabad.

ISO members marched towards the French consulate, and after reaching there, set fire to an effigy of the French president near Teen Talwar, and also tore up his pictures.

The JI’s rally was organised on MA Jinnah Road, where the party’s Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and district chief MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed addressed the participants.

Outside the KPC, PML-F Sindh General Secretary Sardar Abdul Raheem and MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, ASWJ chief Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqi and ATI General Secretary Nabeel Mustafai urged the government to take legal action against all French interests in Pakistan, including its companies and products.

The AMR’s rally moved in the form of a procession from University Road to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum, where JI deputy chief Asadullah Bhutto, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Mahfooz Yar Khan, Ahle Hadith Ittehad Council chief Mufti Yousaf Kashmiri, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Al-Alami leader Jamil Azhar Vitra addressed the participants.

At almost all the demonstrations, the participants set fire to the French flag and shouted slogans against France and other European countries. They termed France an enemy of

Muslims.

The groups of protesters were also seen carrying banners inscribed with different slogans, including one that read: “We will sacrifice everything for upholding the sanctity of our Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).”