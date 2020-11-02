Four more lose battle to Covid-19 in Sindh

Four more patients have died from the novel coronavirus and another 480 cases have surfaced in Sindh.

As many as 11,313 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday. “The province’s death toll from the infectious disease has reached 2,631.”

So far 1,654,763 samples have been tested which diagnosed 146,331 cases and of them, 95 per cent or 138,779 patients have defeated the virus, including 110 who recovered yesterday.

Currently, 4,921 patients are under treatment: 4,675 in home isolation, one at isolation centre and 245 at hospitals. The condition of 186 patients is critical, including 28 who have been on life support.

Of the new 480 cases, 367 are form Karachi: 168 from District East, 104 from District South, 34 from District Central, 30 from Korangi, 16 from Malir and 15 from District West.