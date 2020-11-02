SA security team arrives today

RAWALPINDI: South Africa security team headed by Cricket Operation Manager Mike Gajjar is due to arrive in Pakistan today (Monday) to check security measures in special connection with their national team’s forthcoming tour.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has confirmed in a media talk at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday that the team is coming to Islamabad.

“The security team is arriving tomorrow. And then they will be in isolation for one or two days. They will then go from Islamabad to Lahore and Karachi for security meetings,” he said.

The delegation is expected to watch third One-Day International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on November 3 at the Pindi Stadium.

The delegation will inspect National Stadium Karachi on November 4 and then visit Lahore from November 5-7 before returning home.