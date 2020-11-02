WH, Fauci clash over virus

New York: One of America’s top government scientists, Anthony Fauci, has issued an urgent plea for a change in US policy on the coronavirus, drawing a sharp rebuke from the Trump administration in the final days of a hard-fought election campaign.

Fauci, in an interview in the Washington Post on Sunday, warned that the United States is headed for "a whole lot of hurt" unless it makes an "abrupt change" in health practices.

With many Americans ignoring safe practices and many hospitals already under severe strain as cold weather and the flu season arrive, "You could not possibly be positioned more poorly," Fauci said.