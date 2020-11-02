close
Mon Nov 02, 2020
AFP
November 2, 2020

Swordsman kills two in Quebec

World

AFP
November 2, 2020

MONTREAL: A swordsman dressed in medieval clothing killed two people and wounded five others in a Halloween rampage in Quebec City, Canadian police said early on Sunday after arresting the suspect.

The attacks occurred late on Saturday in multiple locations in the Old Quebec neighborhood, near the tourist hotspot Chateau Frontenac and the National Assembly, the Quebec provincial parliament, according to police.

