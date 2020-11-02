Saudi Twitter users

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: The former Saudi official´s tweet expressing condolences over an activist´s death seemed benign, but his mysterious disappearance soon afterwards highlighted what observers call the state´s "digital authoritarianism".
Abdulaziz al-Dukhail, who had served as deputy finance minister, went missing in April along with at least two other public intellectuals also believed to be in detention for their implied criticism of the state.