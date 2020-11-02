Indian statement ‘irresponsible, unwarranted’: Reforms reflect will of GB’s indigenous people

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected the "irresponsible and unwarranted" statement on Gilgit-Baltistan by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, saying the reforms announced by the government for the region reflected the will of the indigenous population.



"Administrative, political and economic reforms are a long-standing demand of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The envisaged provisional reforms reflect the aspirations of the indigenous populace of Gilgit-Baltistan," said the Foreign Office in a statement.

"India has no locus standi whatsoever on the issue — legal, moral or historical," the statement added. It said India, for 73 years, has illegally and forcibly occupied parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Geo News reports.

"Regurgitation of false and fabricated claims by India can neither change facts nor divert attention from India’s illegal actions and continuing humanitarian crisis resulting from perpetration of the worst human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)," the statement stressed.

It highlighted Pakistan's position on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, saying that it "remains firmly anchored" in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The Foreign Office said that the final resolution of the dispute was only possible when Kashmiris' will be able to exercise their right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite held by the United Nations.

Pakistan demanded that India "end its illegal and forcible occupation of parts of Jammu & Kashmir and comply with its international obligations by allowing the Kashmiris to exercise [this] inalienable right to self-determination".

Meanwhile, soon after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the provisional provincial status for Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday, New Delhi urged Pakistan to “immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation”.

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the area of so-called Gilgit-Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of the legal, complete and irrevocable accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the Union of India in 1947," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava in a statement, reports the international media.

The spokesman said New Delhi "firmly rejects" Pakistan's attempt "to bring material changes to a part of Indian territory, under its illegal and forcible occupation".

"Instead of seeking to alter the status of these Indian territories, we call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation," the ministry said.