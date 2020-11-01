LPG domestic cylinder price up by Rs114, commercial by Rs439

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased local LPG price by 8.05 per cent to 1,530.3/cylinder for Nov 2020, as in the international market price also increased.

In absolute terms, this is an increase of R114.05/11.8kg cylinder from Rs1,1416.29/cylinder in October. The new prices would come into effect from Nov 1 (today). The commercial cylinder price has also been increased by Rs439 to Rs5,888 from Rs5,449/ commercial cylinder.

The LPG prices increased due to a hike in Saudi Aramco Contract Price for the month of Nov 2020. As per record, the CP for Oct 2020 was $379/MT, which increased to $437/MT with the increment of $58.5 per metric ton.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified the new rates, under which the LPG price has been increased by Rs9.66/kg to Rs129.7/kg from the October price of Rs120/kg.

LPG Distributors Association of Pakistan Chairman Irfan Khokhar demanded the government recommence the activities of Jam Shoro Joint Venture (JJVL) and reduce taxes on LPG including levy on the LPG.