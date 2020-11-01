close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2020

What was said in parliament couldn’t be challenged: Rana Sana

LAHORE: Punjab PML-N president Rana Sanaullah has said when Ayaz Sadiq was making a statement in the National Assembly, were the speaker and government members asleep?

Talking to the media on the occasion of his appearance in the anti-narcotics court here on Saturday, PML-N Rana Sanaullah said the spokesperson of the government was nothing but abusive to the opposition.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the members who abuse the opposition. He said what was said in the parliament could not be challenged anywhere.

