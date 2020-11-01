Levelling treason charges sign of ruling party’s defeat: PML-N

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership Saturday termed the propaganda campaign against the party and levelling of treason charges against the party leaders under the Indian media influence a sign of defeat of the ruling party.

The party leaders met here on Saturday and strongly condemned the negative campaign against former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. They said that despite issuance of a clarification, such tactics were, in fact, attracting the attention of people towards every front including inflation, unemployment, destruction of economy and foreign policy. The senior party leaders expressed their concerns over rising inflation, unemployment, economic collapse, foreign policy failures in the country and the internal and external situation of Pakistan.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Senator Pervez Rashid, Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan, central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Mian Javed Latif, party’s Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar and others were also present.

They said people showed enthusiasm in political struggle of the PDM and participated in the meetings.

The meeting said the incumbent government had exhibited the worst incompetence, and it was also covering up corruption of its own people and allies.

Separately, the PML-N also organised the Seeratun-Nabi Conference at the party’s Central Secretariat in Model Town. Speaking to the media after the conference, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the federal government had proved a total failure, which was evident from its distribution of certificates of treason among its opponents. He claimed that a dispute was prevailing between Akhtar Mengal and Sanaullah Zehri. "We did not want Sanaullah Zehri to attend the meeting," he said in response to a question.

He said Ayaz Sadiq's statement was true that if the government wanted to release Indian pilot, it should have been done after two to four days later.

Meanwhile, Former National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has said he stands by his stance as he never gave irresponsible statements.

Talking to media, he said the government is making his remarks intentionally controversial. He didn’t give any “irresponsible statement” and stands by the stance he adopted in the lower house of the parliament. Talking about the label of traitor, Ayaz said he has no right to call anyone traitor and similarly no one has the right to term him traitor.

Meanwhile, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman thanked Ayaz for the invitation. “In our country, there should be limits to our differences,” said the PDM chief, adding that the opposition held the right to difference of opinion. “We do not need certificates of patriotism from them.” Talking about the institutions, he said: “Nobody is above criticism. Our institutions think they are sacred and are above criticism but we do not accept this rule. We are against ‘blasphemous’ attitude, whether it is related to courts or opposition.” He concluded that the PTI government has bankrupted the country and Pakistan is at risk under this government.