Some opposition leaders have crossed all limits of enmity, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the statements of Ayaz Sadiq and some opposition leaders are incomprehensible and totally against national interest. These statements are a reflection of the stance of the enemy of the country. The Pakistanis reject such obnoxious statements. Ayaz Sadiq and some opposition leaders have crossed all limits of enmity with the nation.

The CM while reacting to Ayaz Sadiqâ€™s controversial statement said that the entire nation is proud of Pakistan's Armed Forces. The Pakistan Army has come upto the expectation of the nation in every curtail times. Our Armed Forces are our pride and glory of the nation. People stand beside the Armed Forces. He made it clear that the agenda of the enemy would not be allowed in Pakistan. He said that making national institutions controversial on the instructions of foreign masters are tantamount to harming the national interest.

We strongly condemned the nefarious intentions aimed at weakening the foundations of the country. There is no room for anti-national narrative in Pakistan. He said that the nation is aware of the intentions of the elements who were promoting such vile narrative. The government will not allow to compromise on the national security with the support of the nation, he said.