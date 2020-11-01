Strike in Held Kashmir against land rights law

SRINAGAR: Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) was hit on Saturday by its biggest general strike since losing its semi-autonomous status last year, with local anger brewing over a new measure allowing outsiders to buy land in the disputed territory. Shops and businesses stayed shut on Saturday and most residents kept at home after a shutdown was called by a coalition of political and religious groups that want self-determination for the region. Extra Indian security forces patrolled the nearly empty streets. This week New Delhi announced the abolition of laws that meant only the 12 million permanent Indian Kashmir residents could own land there.