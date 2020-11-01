Senior journalist Salim Asmi passes away

KARACHI: Senior journalist and former editor of daily Dawn Saleem Asmi passed away here on Saturday. He was 84.

Confirming his demise, the family said Asmi had been suffering from some serious ailments for some time. The announcement of his funeral prayers will be made once his two sons return from abroad, according to Arman Sabir, Secretary of the Karachi Press Club. Asmi was born on November 29, 1934, in Jhansi but he spent his formative years in Delhi. After Partition, his father migrated to Pakistan and settled in Hyderabad, where he completed his school education. Later, the family moved to Karachi and Asmi did his Masters in English literature from the University of Karachi. During his studies in college and university, Asmi played an active role in left-leaning student politics under the banner of the Democratic Students Federation (DSF) and the National Students Federation (NSF).

According to senior journalist Beena Sarwar, Asmi had closely worked with Dr Mohammad Sarwar, her father, Dr Adib Rizvi, Dr Haroon Ahmed, and other student leaders in organising the left-leaning student movements.