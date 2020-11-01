Hamza’s non-production angers judge

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday issued show cause notices to the IG prisons, CCPO and others as leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz was not brought to the court to attend proceedings against him in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

During hearing, the judge remarked that the state appeared to be defeated by a suspect. As the hearing commenced, the accountability court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry asked the jail officials as if Hamza was present in the court. Kot Lakhpat jail deputy superintendent said the suspect refused to travel in Armoured Personnel Vehicle (APC) from the jail to the court. “So the under-trial prisoners would now appear before courts with their will and travel in vehicles of their choice,” the judge asked the official. “Whether all other prisoners are also brought to courts in vehicles of their choice,” the judge further asked the official and observed that it was the responsibility of the jail officials to produce the suspect before the court.

The judge remarked that the state appeared to be defeated by a suspect. The judge directed the jail officials to submit their written reports on the issue, which were later filed by them.

The judge reserved his decision on the reports and issued show cause notices of contempt proceedings to the IG prisons, CCPO and SP headquarters, directing them to appear in person on Nov 10 along with their written explanations. The judge also directed the NAB to present the prosecution witnesses on the next hearing. In its reference, the NAB alleged that leader of opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, being chief minister of Punjab, had issued a directive for construction of a drain in district Chinniot, primarily for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons — Hamza and Suleman.