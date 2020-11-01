Opp leaders have crossed all limits: CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the statements of Ayaz Sadiq and some opposition leaders are incomprehensible and totally against national interest. These statements are a reflection of the stance of the enemy of the country. The Pakistanis reject such obnoxious statements. Ayaz Sadiq and some opposition leaders have crossed all limits of enmity with the nation.