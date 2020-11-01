close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
November 1, 2020

Opp leaders have crossed all limits: CM

November 1, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the statements of Ayaz Sadiq and some opposition leaders are incomprehensible and totally against national interest. These statements are a reflection of the stance of the enemy of the country. The Pakistanis reject such obnoxious statements. Ayaz Sadiq and some opposition leaders have crossed all limits of enmity with the nation.

