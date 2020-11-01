British actor Sean Connery dies

LONDON: Legendary actor Sean Connery, best known for playing the original on-screen James Bond, has died at the age of 90 prompting an outpouring of tributes for one of Britain´s best-loved screen heroes. The star´s son Jason Connery told the BBC that his father died peacefully in his sleep overnight while in the Bahamas, having been "unwell for some time". "We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently," he added.