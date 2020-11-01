close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 1, 2020

British actor Sean Connery dies

Top Story

AFP
November 1, 2020

LONDON: Legendary actor Sean Connery, best known for playing the original on-screen James Bond, has died at the age of 90 prompting an outpouring of tributes for one of Britain´s best-loved screen heroes. The star´s son Jason Connery told the BBC that his father died peacefully in his sleep overnight while in the Bahamas, having been "unwell for some time". "We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently," he added.

Latest News

More From Top Story