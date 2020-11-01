Indian diplomat summoned

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat at Foreign Ministry to register strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along LoC on Thursday. The violation of LoC by the Indian forces in Nezapir and Rakhchikri Sectors seriously injured two innocent civilians including 22-year-old Rukhsana of Kirni village, and 36-year-old M Azam of Akhori village.