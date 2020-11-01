Murder accused shot dead on court premises

SIALKOT: A murder accused was shot dead on the premises of the Sambrial Courts by his rivals. According to the police, accused Imran Shah was allegedly shot dead by his rival accused Umar on the premises of the Sambrial Courts. It was leant that police had brought Imran to the courts in order to obtain his physical remand in connection with the murder case against him. The police were taking him back when accused Umar allegedly shot him dead. The police arrested the alleged killer and registered a case against him. Meanwhile, DPO Hassan Asad suspended Begowala police SHO Asghar Ali and Inspector M Arif of Homicide Unit for their negligence. —Correspondent