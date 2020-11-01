Security forces foil terrorist bid in Balochistan: ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: Security forces have foiled a "possible terrorist activity" during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Southern Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. The ISPR, in a statement on Saturday, said that during the operation at District Ketch's Buleda area, a "high-value target", who was responsible for killing innocent civilians, extortion, and attacking security forces was also killed. A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, meanwhile, a soldier was also injured during the exchange of fire, the ISPR added.