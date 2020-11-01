Eid Miladun Nabi celebrated with religious zeal

ISLAMABAD: The faithful Friday celebrated Eid Miladun Nabi across the country with religious and traditional zeal.

They renewed their pledge to transform their lives in line with the Islamic principles and disseminate teachings of Allah Almighty’s last Messenger across the globe.

The day dawned with a 31- and 21-gun salute in the federal and provincial capitals, respectively to pay homage to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, besides early liberation of Palestine and Kashmir from illegal occupation.

In Islamabad, the main Milad procession was taken out from Bhutto Cricket Ground, near Sitara Market, Sector G-7, which was joined by a number of small rallies, and culminated at shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Mehmud at Aabpara market after passing through various roads.

Streets and roads, bazaars, shopping centres, government and private buildings were beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Miladun Nabi. Manual sweeping, mechanical sweeping and washing of the major roads where procession passed was ensured earlier besides deploying special staff of sanitation directorate.

Staff of 1122, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles also accompanied the procession to deal with any emergency situation.

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message on the day, underlined the need for spreading teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and true message of the Holy Quran in order to better tackle Islamophobia and highlight real spirit of Islam.

A National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference was held here under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, speaking at the concluding session of the conference, strongly advocated for teaching the youth about the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and informed the participants about the government decision to teach the very subject from class 7 to 9. As part of the Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrations, the government has decided to observe Ishq-e-Rasool Week from Friday (Oct 30).

TV channels and Radio Pakistan arranged special programmes and newspapers published special additions in connection with the Eid.

The faithful holding green flags brought out processions in all main cities of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Jahlum, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Karachi and Peshawar and marched on the roads. –APP