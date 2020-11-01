Results of fight with state to be dangerous

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) statements against the state institutions were part of an international agenda as the statement given by Ayaz Sadiq was celebrated in India.

Talking to the media at Railways headquarters here he said the opposition was prioritising politics over state [institutions] and warned that results of a fight with state would be dangerous.

The seeds sown by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would only create more problems, added Sheikh Rashid. He said, “Political situation was worsening and the results of the current situation would not be good.”

He said tolerance shown by the state institutions was praiseworthy, but the opposition did not realise where politics of the country were heading.

The federal minister said that neither Prime Minister Imran Khan was going anywhere nor there were any chances of a martial law in the country.

He predicted that Imran Khan would successfully deal with all crises in the country and complete his tenure.

Sh Rashid praised politics by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), adding that politics of Maulana Fazlur Rehman were not very important for the country. He said, “Maulana Fazlur Rehman has the power of madrasas, but he is dependent on big political parties. However, the PPP is playing smart.”

The minister said: “At this point in time, anything can happen in politics.”

He said there was always space for dialogue in politics and even PM Imran Khan had not refused talks. “Doors on negotiations are never closed. If the PPP and the PML-N can unite, so can other parties.”